Bird City Texas Certifies Five New Cities & Their First High-Flyer

AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) are excited to announce College Station, Denton, Kerrville, San Marcos and Wimberley have joined the Bird City Texas flock, while Galveston has become its first High-flyer.

This three-year certification program, a partnership between Audubon Texas and TPWD, recognizes cities’ efforts to ensure birds, wildlife and people thrive in their communities.

Certified cities have displayed leadership as bird-friendly communities by excelling in three key categories: community engagement, habitat enhancement and creating safer spaces for birds. Local governments and nonprofit partners in these cities have implemented innovative strategies to enhance their natural spaces and support bird populations:

College Station: Excelled at removing invasive species and planting native flora and fauna across communities with the most need for trees and natural resources.

Excelled at removing invasive species and planting native flora and fauna across communities with the most need for trees and natural resources. Denton: Commended for its outreach programs reaching thousands of people each year and the involvement of the University of North Texas Bird Campus Committee.

Commended for its outreach programs reaching thousands of people each year and the involvement of the University of North Texas Bird Campus Committee. Kerrville: With its location in the Texas Hill Country, local leaders have educated the public about natural resource protection and expanded bird amenities to the public.

With its location in the Texas Hill Country, local leaders have educated the public about natural resource protection and expanded bird amenities to the public. San Marcos: Recognized for its conservation of riparian habitats, avian expertise in the area, expansive partnerships to protect green spaces in this ever-growing community.

Recognized for its conservation of riparian habitats, avian expertise in the area, expansive partnerships to protect green spaces in this ever-growing community. Wimberley: A champion of community-driven conservation, Wimberley has prioritized dark-sky initiatives and native plant restoration to support local and migratory birds.

Bird City Texas is also proud to announce Galveston as the first community to achieve the program’s High-Flyer status, a distinguished designation that recognizes a community’s deep continued commitment to bird and habitat conservation efforts by achieving over 27 actions related to habitat, threats, and education. Galveston first achieved Bird City Texas status in January 2021, making 2025 their fifth year in the program.

“Our Galveston team is so proud of the work our community is doing,” said the Galveston Collaborative Team. “From one end of the island to the other, organizations, individuals and businesses are contributing to this ongoing effort to make Galveston more bird friendly. We look forward to continuing this collaborative work and are grateful for the Bird City Texas program as it provides the framework to make good things happen for birds!”

Since the Bird City Texas program began in 2018, ten other cities have been certified. By achieving Bird City and High-Flyer status, these 15 certified cities participate in the community-focused program to protect birds and their habitats where people live, work and recreate. To do this, cities employ science-based bird initiatives and community-centric action. Bird City Texas communities are able to leverage this designation to attract 2.2 million bird watchers in Texas, a major component of the $1.8 billion economic impact from Texas wildlife viewing across the state.

“Where birds thrive, people prosper,” said Chloe Crumley, Audubon Texas engagement manager. “Human-dominated landscapes can support functioning ecosystems. Bird City Texas is an opportunity for communities to commit to standards that elevate urban areas to be ecologically richer and in turn offer us more beautiful, resilient and healthful places to live. We are excited to see more cities across Texas commit to this program.”

“As development continues across the state, reducing viable habitat for our resident and migratory birds, cities that engage their community to maintain or create habitat are crucial for our dwindling bird populations,” said Judit Green, TPWD urban wildlife biologist. “We need everyone’s help! We all have the ability to make a difference in our homes, schools, businesses and public city spaces by adding native plants and following environmentally friendly practices that support safe, healthy areas for birds and us.”

As spring approaches, certified communities will host a variety of events across the state in support of breeding birds migrating back to northern nesting territories as well as World Migratory Bird Day on May 10. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the websites of certified cities, Audubon Texas and TPWD for opportunities to celebrate and learn more about how to support birds.

Communities across the state are encouraged to apply to the Bird City Texas program in service of building a network of bird-friendly cities that protect birds and enrich the lives of all Texans. Applications will open soon and must be completed by June 1st.

For more information about the Bird City Texas program, visit https://birdcity.org/texas.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

TPWD manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Connect with us: tpwd.texas.gov/socialmedia