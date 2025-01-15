The Health Museum To Open Two New International Exhibits Featuring Art and Science

Body Worlds 101 and Reclaimed Creations Comes to Houston January 24, 2025

HOUSTON – (January 15, 2025) The Health Museum has announced two international exhibitions that will open on Friday, January 24, 2025 to the public: Body Worlds 101 and Reclaimed Creations.

Making it’s global premiere, Body Worlds 101: The Core of Life is a newly curated exhibition not seen before and designed to ignite curiosity, understanding, and awe for the human body for visitors of all ages. Curated by Dr. Angelina Whalley, Body Worlds 101 introduces the fascinating world of human anatomy through plastination, the revolutionary specimen preservation method invented by renowned anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens. Exhibits will include real human specimens, from complete whole bodies to individual organs and intricate anatomical slices, showcasing the mechanisms that sustain life. The exhibition will also include a specially designed piece for the Houston showing.

Reclaimed Creations from renowned Japanese artist Sayaka Ganz is an exhibition that creates energy and harmony from discarded objects, transmitting a message of hope. Ganz’s work is featured in galleries all around the globe, and the artist has created a piece just for the Houston exhibition. Using reclaimed metal and plastic objects, her sculptures depict animals in motion with rich colors and energy, while the exhibit offers information about the science of plastic and its impact on our world.

Both exhibits are included in the price of admission for The Health Museum (with the exception of Free Family Thursdays) and will be on display though the fall of 2025.

The public will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to preview the exhibitions and meet the artists on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at a private First Look Social followed by a Preview Party. Both events require tickets to attend. The First Look Social will begin at 5:30 p.m. and offer an opportunity to meet the artists in their curated space and then join them for a personal talk and Q&A session. Tickets for the Social include admission to the Preview Party, beverages, passed hors-d’oeuvres, and parking. Tickets are limited and are $20 for members and $35 for non-members.

The Preview Party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include light bites, beverages, entertainment, parking, and a preview of both exhibits before they open to the public. Tickets for the Preview Party are limited to six people per reservation and cost $5 each for members and $20 each for non-members.

Sayaka Ganz will also host a Workshop for 30 guests at The Health Museum on Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. to explain her process of building free-form art objects and guide guests through the creation of their own unique piece of art from discarded plastics. Tickets are $45 per person.

Tickets for all events can be purchased from The Health Museum’s website at https://thehealthmuseum.org/exhibits.

Photos available here for Body Worlds 101: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/phtdhb4g702xc3dh1si38/AKwwsxFxrSJcJHy0RaDvK9Q?rlkey=e22710y1hmvm3hyk9rov1tjyy&st=lwsxhe3o&dl=0 courtesy of The Health Museum.

Photos available here for Reclaimed Creations: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9xgaig69ccz09auvi8t92/AEOnxh0GVuJ7fltJpYUJTsY?rlkey=697tfc4l7hj6st9j5a4j44qdi&st=26mw16at&dl=0 courtesy of The Health Museum.

About The Health Museum:

Located in the heart of the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum’s mission is to foster wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body. The Health Museum is one of the most interactive and popular health science learning centers of its kind and a favorite among Houstonians. Since the museum’s opening in 1969, visitors have benefited from the intriguing exhibits and unmatched programming developed in partnerships with leading medical and scientific experts. As a member institution of the Texas Medical Center, and the only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum in the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum is a culturally significant educational asset that attracts learners of all ages.

General admission to The Health Museum is $12 for ages 13 and older; $10 for children 3 to 12 years old and seniors 65 and above; free for children two and younger; and free admission for everyone on Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m. During Free Family Thursday, tickets to Body Worlds 101 may be purchased for $6. Through the Museums for All program, guests can visit The Health Museum for a minimal fee of $3 per general admission ticket, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Museum participates in the Blue Star Museum program, which allows active military members and their families free admission to the Museum. They are also a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC).

The Health Museum hours are: Closed Monday except for Federal holidays; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Free Family Thursday Hours are 2–6 p.m. and tickets must be reserved online); and Sunday 12–5 p.m. For more information about The Health Museum, visit thehealthmuseum.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.