Rep. Troy E. Nehls Named Chairman of T&I Subcommittee on Aviation

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) was named Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation.

The Aviation Subcommittee is responsible for overseeing civil aviation matters, including safety, infrastructure, labor, commerce, and international issues. The Subcommittee oversees all the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs except for research initiatives.

Traditionally, the Aviation Subcommittee is the lead subcommittee with jurisdiction over the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Essential Air Service program, the National Mediation Board (NMB), and passenger and cargo commercial space transportation also fall within the purview of the Subcommittee on Aviation.

“I am honored to be named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation,” said Congressman Nehls. “As Chairman, I will ensure the FAA implements the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 effectively and efficiently and dig deeper into aviation issues. At such a critical time for our nation’s aviation industry, I look forward to working with Chairman Graves and my colleagues to advance policies that promote safety and improve efficiency within America’s aviation industry.”

“Congressman Nehls is a proven leader on many of the issues before our committee, and I’m excited to appoint him to chair the Subcommittee on Aviation for the 119th Congress,” said Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO). “I look forward to working with Chairman Nehls to ensure that America remains the world’s gold standard in aviation, and to make sure the FAA implements the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024– the comprehensive aviation law Congress passed last year – as Congress intended.”