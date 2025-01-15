GRAPEVINE VINTAGE RAILROAD READY TO ROLL INTO 2025 SEASON

Weekly excursions, special events and exciting family-friendly fun are all onboard for 2025

GRAPEVINE, Texas (January 14, 2025) – All aboard! Take a ride back in time on Grapevine Vintage Railroad, where history and hospitality create lifetime memories for the entire family. Riders can climb aboard our 1920s-era coaches pulled by 1950s FL9 diesel locomotives. Children, adults and rail fans of all ages will be delighted by the onboard experiences reflective of early 20th-century rail travel.

The 2025 Season will kick off with the Sweetheart Wine Train on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th. On this romantic ride, couples can enjoy two complimentary glasses of fine Texas wine in a souvenir glass, savory bites and a rose for the ladies. Make it a double date with a table for four, which includes a hot plated meal, three glasses of fine Texas wine in a souvenir wine glass and a red rose for the ladies.

Regular season excursions will follow on Saturday, February 15. Passengers can choose from a variety of regular excursions throughout the season:

The Cotton Belt Route begins in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District at the Cotton Belt Depot. Passengers take a trip through six different cities in Tarrant County before arriving in the Historic Once there, riders can explore before re-boarding the train and returning to Grapevine.

begins in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District at the Cotton Belt Depot. Passengers take a trip through six different cities in Tarrant County before arriving in the Historic Once there, riders can explore before re-boarding the train and returning to Grapevine. The Stockyards Trinity River Excursion is a 45-minute train excursion that departs from Historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth. The excursion crosses the West Fork of the Trinity River, passes Montgomery Plaza and travels through Trinity Park before returning to the Stockyards.

is a 45-minute train excursion that departs from Historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth. The excursion crosses the West Fork of the Trinity River, passes Montgomery Plaza and travels through Trinity Park before returning to the Stockyards. The Grapevine Bear Creek Short Line excursion starts in Historic Passengers ride along the rails on the historic Cotton Belt Route for 45-minutes through four Tarrant County communities.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad offers special event trains throughout the year, including holiday excursions and 21+ events:

Sweetheart Wine Train – Friday, February 14, 6:30 m. (21+) $56 per person or $395 per table of 4 people Tickets can be found on com.

– Friday, February 14, 6:30 m. (21+) Kiss Me I’m Irish Express – Friday, March 14 (21+)

– Friday, March 14 (21+) Spring Break Trains – Saturday, March 15 – Sunday, March 23

– Saturday, March 15 – Sunday, March 23 Jazz Wine Trains – Fridays, April 11, 25 and May 2 (21+)

– Fridays, April 11, 25 and May 2 (21+) Easter Bunny Express – Sunday, April 20

– Sunday, April 20 Mother’s Day Special – Sunday, May 11

Memorial Day Trains – Monday, May 26

– Monday, May 26 2 nd Annual Lone Star Speakeasy Special – Friday, June 6 (21+)

– Friday, June 6 (21+) Father’s Day Special – Sunday, June 15

– Sunday, June 15 3 rd Annual Disco Wine Train – Friday, July 25 (21+)

– Friday, July 25 (21+) Labor Day Trains – Monday, September 1

– Monday, September 1 Day Out With Thomas – Fridays – Sundays, October 10 – 12 & 17 – 19

– Fridays – Sundays, October 10 – 12 & 17 – 19 Witches’ Brew Train – Friday, October 24 (21+)

– Friday, October 24 (21+) Trick ‘r Treat Trains – Sunday, October 26

– Sunday, October 26 Wizard Trains – Friday, October 31

– Friday, October 31 Santa’s North Pole Express – Daily, November 28 – December 30

– Daily, November 28 – December 30 Christmas Wine Trains – Wednesday, December 10 and Thursday, December 11

Ticket prices vary by excursion, event and coach selection. For complete information on schedules, pricing and to purchase tickets, visit GVRR.com.

ABOUT GRAPEVINE, TEXAS:

Grapevine, Texas, is a charming destination located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offering a blend of history and modern amenities. Known for its vibrant hospitality, Grapevine is home to a range of world-class hotels. From luxe resorts, including Gaylord Texan, to the boutique Hotel Vin and family-friendly Great Wolf Lodge, visitors will find accommodations that suit their needs and preferences. Grapevine is home to the Urban Wine Trail, Historic Main Street, Historic Nash Farm, Grapevine Vintage Railroad and hosts many annual festivals and events including GrapeFest® – A Texas Wine Experience, Main Street Fest – A Timeless Texas Tradition and the Christmas Capital of Texas®, featuring more than 1,400 Christmas events over 40 days.