Alley Theatre Brings American Classic The Glass Menagerie to Life

Tennessee Williams’s semi-autobiographical play is a timeless tale of family and fragility

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces the cast and creative team of Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie. This masterpiece of modern drama explores themes of family, memory, and the fragility of human dreams. Directed by Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose, The Glass Menagerie runs February 21 – March 16, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

“The Glass Menagerie is more than a beloved American play—it introduced the world to Tennessee Williams and a lyrical poetry new to American theatre in 1944,” muses Melrose. “Seeing it at The Guthrie Theater in my hometown of Minneapolis in 1988 had its own revolutionary effect on me, speaking directly to my life as I prepared to leave my newly separated mother and sisters for college. For me, this was the moment when theatre became more than just fun; it became cathartic, comforting, and healing. Our production honors Williams’ memory-play concept, emphasizing its poetic and expressionistic qualities.”

The previously announced cast includes Alley Theatre’s Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin as Tom Wingfield and Melissa Molano as Laura Wingfield.

They will be joined by Luis Quintero (American Mariachi, A Christmas Carol) as Jim O’Connor and Sally Wingert (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium) as Amanda Wingfield.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Co-Costume Designers Susan Hilferty & Amanda Roberge, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Carolyn Johnson, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray, and Assistant Director Amber D. Gray.

PRESS NIGHT: Wednesday, February 26, at 7:30pm. Invitations will be sent at a later date.

SPONSORS: The Glass Menagerie is generously sponsored by Angela and Craig Jarchow (Producers) and Ken & Mady Kades, Beth Madison, and Tina Raham Stewart (Honorary Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale and start at $31. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances. The first five performances are preview performances, and these performances allow audiences to be a part of the development process of shows. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone. (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyGlassMenagerie

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.