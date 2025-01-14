Severe Drought, Warm Temperatures Affect Rainbow Trout Stocking in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI – Unusually high water temperatures in Texas have prompted Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to redirect rainbow trout stockings away from Texas’s southernmost water bodies this year.

The warmer water temperatures have rendered these waterbodies lass suitable for rainbow trout survival, so TPWD’s Inland Fisheries Division Corpus Christi District, which manages fisheries from Guadalupe County to the Rio Grande Valley, is stocking the trout in more suitable waterbodies located within Flour Bluff and north.

In addition, ongoing drought conditions have rendered Lake Corpus Christi, one of the area’s longest-standing trout stocking sites, unsuitable for stocking this year.

Although the trout originally destined for Lake Corpus Christi will be redistributed to other nearby locations, the annual KidFish event at Lake Corpus Christi State Park will still take place as scheduled on Jan. 25. The event offers a variety of booths for visitors to visit. These offer activities such as knot tying, aquatic animal touch tanks, animal furs and skulls touch tables, fish crafts and casting practice.

Lakeview Park Pond in Corpus Christi and Waldron Park Pond in Flour Bluff will each receive 1,000 Rainbow Trout Jan. 14 while Palmetto State Park’s Artesian Pond will receive 750 Rainbow Trout on Feb. 4.

Trout stocking dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2024-25 Trout Stocking Schedule online before going fishing to confirm the stocking date, check fishing regulations and to find other winter trout stocking program angling tips.