Sen. Cruz, Rep. Nehls Reintroduce Legislation Fighting to Secure Justice for 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas-22) introduced the Justice for Jocelyn Act. The bill enhances the detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States. It was written in response to the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray by two illegal aliens in Houston, Texas last year.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Last year, I began the fight for justice for 12-year-old Jocelyn. The aliens responsible for her murder crossed the southern border illegally and should have been detained by ICE. Democrats’ reckless open-border policies prevented ICE and Border Patrol agents from acting, left thousands of detention center beds empty, and allowed these criminals to go free. Congress should act with urgency to ensure no other American family ever has to endure what Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, has been forced to face. Standing alongside Alexis in this fight for justice has been an immense privilege, and I will not stop fighting until our communities are safe and justice is served.”

Rep. Nehls said, “I am proud to join my Texas colleague in the Senate, Senator Ted Cruz, in reintroducing the Justice for Jocelyn Act. Jocelyn Nungaray’s death was entirely preventable. The Justice for Jocelyn Act would improve the detention and tracking of illegal aliens released into the United States and would put the safety of the American people first. Congress, meaning the House and Senate, must immediately pass this legislation and get it to President Trump’s desk as soon as possible.”

Read the Justice for Jocelyn Act here.

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) in introducing the legislation.

Rep. Nehls was joined by Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas-38) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.-5) in introducing the legislation.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz first introduced the Justice for Jocelyn Act in July of 2024.

On June 17, 2024, two Venezuelan illegal aliens assaulted and brutally murdered 12-year-old Houston resident Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects were enrolled DHS’s “Alternative to Detention” (“ATD”) program. They were released into the interior of the United States despite the availability of thousands of ICE detention center beds. One of the suspects was wearing an ICE GPS monitor at the time of Jocelyn’s assault and murder.

The Justice for Jocelyn Act would crack down on ATD by requiring every ICE detention bed to be filled, and, if filled, would require the Secretary of DHS to exhaust all reasonable efforts to keep an alien in custody. Should the Secretary nevertheless release an alien pursuant to ATD, the alien would be subject to continuous GPS monitoring until either their removal from the country or the completion of all immigration proceedings. Finally, Justice for Jocelyn would empower immigration officials to immediately deport illegal aliens who violate the terms of their release.

In 2007, then-Texas Solicitor General Ted Cruz argued before the United States Supreme Court in Medellín v. Texas, defending the right of the Texas courts to sentence a foreign national to death for the heinous rape and murder of two American teenage girls. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court sided with Sen. Cruz, agreeing that the president could not usurp the authority of Congress and force Texas courts to abide by international rules that Congress had not been ratified. It was Sen. Cruz’s most notable win before the Supreme Court.