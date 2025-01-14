Sen. Cruz, Rep. Buchanan Introduce the Thin Blue Line Act to Punish Criminals that Target Law Enforcement and Other First Responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16) introduced the Thin Blue Line Act to increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement. Federal law already makes the targeting, killing, or attempted killing of federal law enforcement officers, judges, and correctional officers, an aggravating factor in the decision whether to impose the federal death penalty. The Thin Blue Line Act would expand this list to include state and local police, firefighters, and other first responders.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Violent crimes targeting law enforcement demand immediate action. These crimes should never be tolerated. Every day, members of law enforcement risk their lives to protect our communities and they deserve the full protection of the law. I am proud to introduce this common-sense legislation to ensure that acts of murder or attempted murder against law enforcement will be met with maximum penalties.”

Rep. Buchanan said, “Police officers and first responders risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe. After four years of an administration that prioritized protecting criminals and illegals over our brave men and women of law enforcement, it’s time to show that we have their backs. I encourage my colleagues to support this legislation, which previously passed the House with broad bipartisan support, and make it clear to would-be cop killers that if you target an officer, there will be severe consequences.”

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National President, Mathew Silverman said, “Our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to protect the citizens of this great nation. While they work tirelessly to safeguard our communities, their families remain at home, burdened with concern for their loved ones’ safety. In 2024, 144 law enforcement officers tragically lost their lives in the line of duty—heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the safety of others. The ‘Thin Blue Line Act’ seeks to strengthen penalties for those who target law enforcement officers, underscoring the gravity of crimes against those who serve in these vital roles. This legislation is a powerful statement of national support, honoring their dedication to justice and reinforcing the profound respect owed to their unwavering commitment to public safety.”

National Sheriffs’ Association, President, Sheriff Kieran Donahue said, “The Thin Blue Line Act is a vital step in ensuring those who target our public safety professionals face the full weight of justice. Law enforcement officers and first responders risk their lives daily to protect our communities, and this legislation sends a clear message that violence against them will not be tolerated. As sheriffs, we are committed to standing up for those who stand in harm’s way to keep us safe.”

United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Executive Director and National Trainer, David Hinners said, “The United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association is honored to support the Thin Blue Line Act. With the current atmosphere of anti-law enforcement in America this bill is a great step forward in supporting law enforcement and other first responders. These are the men and women who not only put their lives on the line every day but are dedicated to advancing their communities. The Thin Blue Line Act is a great way to support these heroes that go unnoticed every day.”

Fraternal Order of Police, National President, Patrick Yoes said, “Law enforcement officers have always faced threats while on duty—it is nothing new. Although we go to work each day to protect others, over the last within the past few years, officers have become a target for violence solely because of the uniform they wear. It should not be “part of the job” to be a target for someone who is looking to simply kill or injure a cop. The ‘Thin Blue Line Act’ aims to reduce these attacks by expanding the list of aggravating factors in death penalty determinations for those who target, kill, or attempt to kill a law enforcement or other public safety officers, which sends a clear message to those who target, kill, or attempt to kill a law enforcement or other public safety officer that they will be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), President, Vincent Vallelong said, “For too long, members of the NYPD and law enforcement officers across this nation have been subjected to targeted acts of violence as they work to protect life, property, and the freedoms we all hold dear. While we know that these brave men and women will continue to face threats regardless of the uniform they wear, on duty or off, active or retired, the ‘Thin Blue Line Act’ sends the long-overdue message that any action to target law enforcement officers for murder or violence will be met with the harshest of penalties. The SBA is grateful for the continued leadership of Rep. Buchanan and Sen. Cruz on this important legislation.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), John Hoven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.) in introducing the legislation.

Rep. Buchanan introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives and was joined by Reps. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.-4), Troy Nehls (R-Texas-22), Clay Higgins (R-La.-3), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.-1), Randy Weber (R-Texas-14), Nick Lalota (R-N.Y.-1), Mike Bost (R-Ill.-12), Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas-15), Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-9), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.-13), Richard Hudson (R-N.C.-9), Don Bacon (R-Neb.-2), and David Valadao (R-Ca.-22) in introducing the legislation.

Read the Thin Blue Line Act here.

BACKGROUND

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs’ Association, United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association have all endorsed the bill.