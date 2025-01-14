Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Biden Admin Cuba Decision

“Obama-Biden officials are continuing their legacy of closing out administrations with rank appeasement of the Cuban regime”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement about the Biden administration’s decision to remove the Cuban regime from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list.

In a statement, Sen. Cruz said, “Obama-Biden officials are continuing their legacy of closing out administrations with rank appeasement of the Cuban regime. They push these policies both because they believe in them and to undermine the incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress. These moves do incredible damage to American national security and send a message to our adversaries that they can rely on outgoing Democrat administrations – and wait out pressure from Republican administrations – to continue engaging in terrorism and other aggression against Americans.

“Today’s decision is unacceptable on its merits. The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased. I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from the decision.”