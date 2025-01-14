Public assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|1/14/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|1/10/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-0149
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|Houston Police Department 0042832-25
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136468
|Recovery Location:
|400 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77002
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
Weight:
|5’5”
143lbs
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|White or Hispanic
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. He was clothed in a white hooded sweatshirt, “Athletic Works” brand, size XXL; black underwear, “Goodfellow & Co”, size L; black athletic pants with green stripe
running down outer leg, “FILA” brand, size M and army green/gray socks. He also had a red beaded necklace that appeared to be a rosary.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was found in Tranquility Park in Houston, TX. He appeared to be experiencing homelessness and had personal care items and blankets with him, but no identification was found.
PHOTOS:
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs