Public assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 1/14/2025   Date of

Death/Recovery:

 1/10/2025  
IFS Case Number: ML25-0149 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 Houston Police Department 0042832-25
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136468  
Recovery Location: 400 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77002    
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height:

Weight:

 5’5”

143lbs

 Age: Adult Race: White or Hispanic
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. He was clothed in a white hooded sweatshirt, “Athletic Works” brand, size XXL; black underwear, “Goodfellow & Co”, size L; black athletic pants with green stripe

running down outer leg, “FILA” brand, size M and army green/gray socks. He also had a red beaded necklace that appeared to be a rosary.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was found in Tranquility Park in Houston, TX. He appeared to be experiencing homelessness and had personal care items and blankets with him, but no identification was found.

PHOTOS:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs