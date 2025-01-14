Public Assistance needed to identify decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 1/14/2025   Date of

Death/Recovery:

 1/7/2025  
IFS Case Number: ML25-0098 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 N/A  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136465  
Recovery Location: HCA Houston Hospital, West      
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: Weight: 5’4”

164lbs

 Age: Adult Race: Possibly White or Hispanic
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has a large triangular shaped scar on the back of his upper right thigh. He has no observable

tattoos. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was transported to HCA Houston Hospital, West after being found outside near Boone Road

Park. He had no identification and was unable to communicate any information.

PHOTOS:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old S