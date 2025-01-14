Public Assistance needed to identify decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|1/14/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|1/7/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-0098
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|N/A
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136465
|Recovery Location:
|HCA Houston Hospital, West
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height: Weight:
|5’4”
164lbs
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|Possibly White or Hispanic
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has a large triangular shaped scar on the back of his upper right thigh. He has no observable
tattoos. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was transported to HCA Houston Hospital, West after being found outside near Boone Road
Park. He had no identification and was unable to communicate any information.
PHOTOS:
