Public Assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|1/14/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|1/6/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-0093
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|N/A
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136464
|Recovery Location:
|CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, TMC (Texas Medical Center)
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
Weight:
|5’10”
249lbs
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|White or Hispanic
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in the TMC after being found outside in a grassy area on Holmes Road near the intersection with Kirby Drive. He had no identification and was
unable to communicate any information.
PHOTOS:
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs