Public Assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 1/14/2025   Date of

Death/Recovery:

 1/6/2025  
IFS Case Number: ML25-0093 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 N/A  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/136464  
Recovery Location: CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, TMC (Texas Medical Center)  
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height:

Weight:

 5’10”

249lbs

 Age: Adult Race: White or Hispanic
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in the TMC after being found outside in a grassy area on Holmes Road near the intersection with Kirby Drive. He had no identification and was

unable to communicate any information.

PHOTOS:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs