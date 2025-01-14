New Year, New Skills: Katy ISD Offers Community Education Courses for Spring 2025

KATY, TX (January 13, 2025) – Looking for a class to learn something new in the new year? Katy ISD’s Community Education Spring 2025 courses may be just the thing.

Community members can choose from art, business, culinary, finance, and music courses, along with courses for retirement and long-term planning.

Registration is now open, and courses begin Jan. 22. Enrollment is open to adults, and all courses are offered virtually to allow for the greatest convenience and flexibility. Fees per course are listed on the course registration page.

“Our Community Education courses remain a popular way for our community members to learn something new, whether acquiring a new skill or growing their knowledge in a certain area,” said Nick Petito, director of internal communications for Katy ISD.

Katy ISD’s Community Education program provides the public with learning opportunities ranging from self-improvement to enrichment, recreation, and academic subjects. Visit the Community Education webpage to learn more about the courses offered this spring.