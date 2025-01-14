LOVE IS IN THE AIR IN GRAPEVINE FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

GRAPEVINE, Texas (January 13, 2025) – Grapevine is the ultimate destination to show your loved ones just how grapeful you are this Valentine’s Day! Whether you are celebrating with your sweetheart, best friends or family, you’ll discover romantic events and unforgettable date ideas, including indulgent chocolates, exciting train rides and intimate wine tastings. Make this Valentine’s weekend extra special by creating sweet memories in Grapevine, where love and romance are always in the air. Here are a few of the special events to enjoy in Grapevine this Valentine’s Day season:

Valentine’s Day Trivia Night

Third Rail Bar

Tuesday, February 11, 2024 from 6:30 m. to 9 p.m.

815 Main St.

Free, first come first served Reserve your spot here.

Flaming Cocktail Hot Date Night

Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery

February 12-15, from 12 m. to 7 p.m.

$185

701 Main St.

Tower of Love

Grapevine Observation Tower

Wednesday, February 12-16, from 11 m. to 7p.m.

$10 per couple

815 Main St.

Kiss your Valentine 150 feet in the air overlooking DFW

Peace. Love. Shine. Fundraiser for House of Shine

Glass Cactus

Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 5:30 m. to 10:30 p.m.

$175 per person

334 Barton St.

Fajita bar, one signature drink and a complimentary ‘favorite thing’ from one of the featured

Women Who Shine. Buy tickets here.

Galentine’s Charcuterie Design and Wine

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery

Thursday, February 13, 2024 from 6:30 m. to 8:30 p.m.

$40 per ticket

201 Main St.

Design a charcuterie bouquet while enjoying delicious See tickets here.

Sweetheart Wine Train

Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Friday, February 14, 2025

$52 per person; Premier Class: $395 per table (Ages 21+)

705 Main St.

Two glasses of wine (more available for purchase), Souvenir Wine Glass, Dessert and Red To purchase tickets, visit GVRR.com.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Palace Arts Center

Friday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 m.

$6.00, click here to purchase

300 Main St.

Murder Mystery Dinner: Till Death Do We Part

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery

Friday, February 14, 2024 from 6:30 m. to 9 p.m.

$75 per ticket

201 Main St.

The murder mystery dinner will include a Wedge Salad with Candied Bacon, Tri-Tip Sirloin with Red Wine Cherry Chutney, and Green Bean Almandine. Tickets can be found here.

Valentine’s Day Couples Painting:

Painting with a Twist

February 14, $5 off Happy Hour : 3:30 m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Late Night : 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: 3:30 m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., : 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. $41

203 Worth St.

Valentine Wine Trail

Various wine-tasting rooms in Grapevine

Saturday, February 15, 2025

$60 per person in advance; $65 per person at the door

409 Main St.

One commemorative wine glass, and three wine tastes and a food pairing at each of the seven participating wineries across Grapevine. Click here for tickets.

Wine & Chocolate Happy Hour

Grapevine Food Tours

Daily, 3 m. to 5 p.m.

$119 per person

603 Main St.

Sample wine and chocolate pairings at two wineries and one boutique wine shop along

Grapevine’s Historic Main Street. Tickets can be bought here.

Try delicious treats & good eats

Make it a Valentine’s Day weekend staycation

Turn Valentine’s Day into a romantic, weekend staycation in Grapevine at one of our 20 Check out a full list here.

ABOUT GRAPEVINE, TEXAS:

Grapevine, Texas, is a charming destination located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offering a blend of history and modern amenities. Known for its vibrant hospitality, Grapevine is home to a range of world-class hotels. From luxe resorts, including Gaylord Texan, to the boutique Hotel Vin and family-friendly Great Wolf Lodge, visitors will find accommodations that suit their needs and preferences. Grapevine is home to the Urban Wine Trail, Historic Main Street, Historic Nash Farm, Grapevine Vintage Railroad and hosts many annual festivals and events including GrapeFest® – A Texas Wine Experience, Main Street Fest – A Timeless Texas Tradition and the Christmas Capital of Texas®, featuring more than 1,400 Christmas events over 40 days.