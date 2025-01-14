Literacy Now Continues to Empower Students Through 5th Annual Houston Reads Day

Over 15,000 Pre-K–5th grade Students to be inspired by volunteer readers across Houston

HOUSTON, TX—January 14, 2025— Literacy Now will host its fifth annual and largest Houston Reads Day on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. More than 425 volunteers will come together to read to over 15,000 Pre-K through 5th-grade students in more than 685 classrooms across Houston. This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to read to students, support Literacy Now’s critical Reading Intervention program, and bring awareness to the literacy crisis in our city. Collins Elementary School will serve as the “hub” for Houston Reads Day and feature special guest readers including former Houston Texan and Children’s Author, Wade Smith; other Texans “Legends” (former players), Toro, and Texan Cheerleaders. Elected officials will also be in attendance including Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, District F, who will be reading at Collins Elementary School. Major event sponsors include Castex Foundation, Phillips66, EIV Capital, CoreWorks, and Vinson & Elkins.

This year’s event will feature books by local Houston children’s authors. Some lucky students will have the opportunity to meet the authors as they read to select classrooms.

Pre-K & Kindergarten: The Day I had a Bulldozer by Ashley Wall

by Ashley Wall 1st & 2nd Grade: Acire’s Journey to Forgiveness Mountain by Erica Henderson

by Erica Henderson 3rd & 4th Grade: Smitty Tackles Bullying by Wade Smith

by Wade Smith 5th Grade: Count on Me by Varsha Bajaj

Houston, we have a crisis – Right now, ONLY 27% of Houston area 3rd graders are reading on grade level. Research shows a strong link between reading struggles and a range of challenges, including behavioral issues, unemployment, crime, and homelessness. With 85% of children involved in the juvenile justice system being functionally illiterate and students not reading on grade level by third grade being four times more likely to not graduate from high school, the stakes could not be higher.

“Houston Reads Day has been instrumental in helping us raise over $3.4 million in the past five years, enabling us to provide critical reading intervention services to struggling young readers across the city,” said Jacklyn Minimah-Wilson, Literacy Now’s Chief Executive Officer. Wilson added, “It’s also a wonderful opportunity for students and adults to connect and share in the joy of reading together.”

Here are ways you can engage, impact, and empower children to read:

Sign up to be a volunteer reader for Houston Reads Day HRD25

The deadline to register as a volunteer reader is February 17, 2025.

Join the Leaders for Readers Donation Match Challenge and double your impact today! Every dollar donated will be matched—up to $6,000—thanks to Literacy Now Board Chair Deepak Manoharan and CEO Jacklyn Minimah-Wilson. Your contribution helps ensure that more Houston children have access to life-changing literacy programs. Donate here: HRD25

and double your impact today! Every dollar donated will be matched—up to $6,000—thanks to Literacy Now Board Chair Deepak Manoharan and CEO Jacklyn Minimah-Wilson. Your contribution helps ensure that more Houston children have access to life-changing literacy programs. Donate here: HRD25 If you are not able to read to the students, we encourage everyone to join the fun on February 28 by reading to a child in their life for just 15 minutes.

Share photos of your reading session on social media using the hashtag #HoustonReadsDay to help spread awareness about Houston Reads Day and the literacy crisis in our city.

Beyond Houston Reads Day, Literacy Now recommends the following family-friendly activities geared towards helping children build their reading skills and confidence outside of the classroom including reading aloud for 15-minutes each day, practicing the alphabet a couple of times a week, and visiting Literacy Now’s Family Resources page for tips and helpful information.

For Houston Reads Day images, click here.