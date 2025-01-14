Katy ISD Invites Parents, Community Members to Review Instructional Materials

KATY, TX (January 14, 2025) – Continuing its collaborative relationship with parents and families, Katy ISD invites community members to provide their input on instructional materials scheduled to be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year. Continuing its collaborative relationship with parents and families, Katy ISD invites community members to provide their input on instructional materials scheduled to be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year.

The materials will be on display at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494) from Jan. 21-31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note, the materials can also be viewed on Jan. 21 and 27, from 4-7 p.m.

The instructional materials under consideration will be for the following content areas:

AP Biology

French I, French II, French III KAP

German I, German II

Civil Engineering and Architecture

Practicum of Manufacturing

Practicum in Computer Technician

Practicum in Cybersecurity

Marketing in America

Reading Elective

Strategic Learning for Literacy

As a reminder, parents and guardians are invited to review and share their thoughts on instructional materials prior to adoption each year in a variety of content areas.