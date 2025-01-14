Katy ISD Invites Parents, Community Members to Review Instructional Materials

KATY, TX (January 14, 2025) – Continuing its collaborative relationship with parents and families, Katy ISD invites community members to provide their input on instructional materials scheduled to be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year.
The materials will be on display at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494) from Jan. 21-31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note, the materials can also be viewed on Jan. 21 and 27, from 4-7 p.m.
The instructional materials under consideration will be for the following content areas:
- AP Biology
- French I, French II, French III KAP
- German I, German II
- Civil Engineering and Architecture
- Practicum of Manufacturing
- Practicum in Computer Technician
- Practicum in Cybersecurity
- Marketing in America
- Reading Elective
- Strategic Learning for Literacy
As a reminder, parents and guardians are invited to review and share their thoughts on instructional materials prior to adoption each year in a variety of content areas.