Judge Hidalgo Celebrates Port of Houston and Houston Pilot Commission Appointments

Harris County, TX, January 13, 2025, Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement after Ric Campo was reappointed as Chairman of the Port Houston Commission and Frances Castañeda Dyess was appointed as Chairperson of the Houston Pilots Commission today:

“The Port of Houston just closed out one of its most successful years to date, and that’s a testament to the hard work of everyone on the Port Commission and the Pilot Commissions, but especially Ric Campo and Frances Castañeda Dyess. Ric has overseen some of the Port’s greatest success during his time as Chairman, and Frances has been instrumental in getting the Pilots Commission up and running ever since it was first created. I’m grateful for our partnership with the City of Houston and my colleagues for helping to make this possible. Congratulations to both Ric and Frances. I look forward to continuing to work with them during their term,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“We are committed to continuing to work in solid partnership with industry, the Coast Guard, the Pilots, our ILA labor, and so many others to ensure that Houston’s port remains resilient, responsible, and ready for the future. It’s about adding jobs, creating value and opportunities for people, and lifting up communities. It’s been a remarkable journey, and we are excited for the future and what’s to come,” said Port Houston Commission Chairman Ric Campo.