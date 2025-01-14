HHSC Observes Human Trafficking Prevention Month

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is highlighting services and programs dedicated to the fight against human trafficking. Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed January 2025 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas.

“Texas continues to lead the fight against the scourge of human trafficking,” Gov. Abbott said. “Through initiatives like the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation and the HHSC Human Trafficking Resource Center, we work to provide critical resources for survivors and ensure that vicious offenders are punished to the fullest extent of the law. But more must be done to eradicate this heinous crime once and for all, and we need every Texan to join us in this fight. I encourage all Texans during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and every month, to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking and how to best support survivors.”

Human trafficking is a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex. It can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender and background.

“Human trafficking offenders hide in plain sight,” said Joy Borjes, HHSC Family and Youth Services and Supports associate commissioner. “You can find them in almost any industry, both online and in our neighborhoods, but the crime can be difficult to identify. Putting an end to this exploitation of vulnerable people requires everyone, especially health care providers, to be aware of the warning signs and report them.”

The HHSC Human Trafficking Resource Center promotes, assists and funds efforts that stop human trafficking. The resource center provides information and training for health care providers to identify human trafficking and connect those who have experienced human trafficking to needed resources.

HEART, or “Hearing, Evaluating, Activating, Resourcing and Training,” is a free resource provided by HHSC. The training teaches health care providers how to identify and respond appropriately to potential human trafficking victims. Each month as many as 10,000 health care providers complete the training.

HHSC also participates in the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force, a collaborative of more than 50 organizations that educates the public, identifies victims of human trafficking and ensures traffickers are investigated and prosecuted. The task force also develops legislative recommendations to enhance the state’s anti-trafficking efforts.

Texas drivers can help fight human trafficking by purchasing a “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate. Unveiled in early 2023, the license plate reminds Texans to report suspicious activity through the iWatchTexas reporting system. Proceeds from sales fund research, treatment services, shelter and support for youth survivors through the Stop Human Trafficking donation account.

In addition to iWatchTexas, people who believe they have witnessed human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711), send a text to 233733, or go to the Hotline Web Chat. Call 9-1-1 if someone is in immediate danger.