2025 Fort bend chamber’s CHAIRMAN’S GALA

The annual Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Gala will take place on Friday, January 31, 2025, in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. Proudly presented by TDECU, this year’s theme, “Legacy in Motion, Future in Focus,” sets the stage for a memorable evening celebrating the achievements of our dedicated leaders and volunteers. The event will also feature a special tribute to the enduring legacy of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, honoring its significant contributions to our community’s growth and prosperity.

The evening’s festivities will begin with a complimentary cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m., setting the tone for an unforgettable night. Guests will enjoy a delightful dinner as outgoing Chair Qiara Suggs of TDECU reflects on the remarkable achievements of 2024, honors retiring board members and division chairs, and presents the prestigious Community Spirit Award and Chairman’s Award. The evening will also mark a significant transition in leadership as outgoing Chair Qiara Suggs, of TDECU, formally introduces the incoming 2025 Chair, Jim Rice, of Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. Jim will share his vision for the year ahead and present the newly appointed 2025 Executive Officers, setting the stage for continued growth and success for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. The celebration doesn’t stop there—guests will indulge in an array of casino games, a photo booth, desserts, libations, and live music by Password Music.

Sponsors for the 2025 Chairman’s Gala, as of January 13, 2025, include:

Title Sponsor: TDECU

Presenting Sponsors: Accredo Packaging, Inc., Audi Sugar Land – A Sewell Company, Consolidated Communications, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, and Sterling McCall Automotive Group

Underwriting Sponsors: ChampionX, City of Missouri City, City of Sugar Land, CivilCorp, LLC, GFL Environmental, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, IndiGO Auto Group (Porsche of Sugar Land), Kinetic by Windstream, MBCO Engineering + Surveying, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Pamela Printing Company, PCD, Rice & Gardner Consultants Inc., Safari Texas Ranch, St. Lukes Health – Sugar Land Hospital, Texas State Technical College, The First State Bank – Sugar Land, University of Houston, Wharton County Junior College, and WJ Interests, LLC.

Reserve your table now to enjoy this exciting evening! Sponsorship opportunity: Underwriting Sponsor for $2,500. Corporate Table for $1,500. Individual tickets are available for $150.

Black tie attire is encouraged. Seating is limited. No auction guarantee. Register online at FortBendChamber.com or contact Mariana Marmolejo for more information at 281.566.2161 or mariana@fortbendcc.org

About the Fort Bend Chamber

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.