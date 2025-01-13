REP. MIKE SCHOFIELD ANNOUNCES STAFF FOR 89TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Katy, Texas, January 13, 2024 – Texas State Representative Mike Schofield (District 132 – Katy, Cypress) has finalized the staff that will serve House District 132 during the upcoming legislative session.

Annie Callegari St. Paul who has been serving as Rep. Schofield’s Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director for the past four years has been elevated to Chief of Staff. A veteran of the Texas Capitol, Annie is a graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in International Relations and Global Studies. She has been a staffer for several legislative sessions, both in Rep. Schofield’s office and as Executive Assistant to Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian. Annie is the granddaughter of former Representative Bill Callegari, who was Rep. Schofield’s immediate predecessor as representative for HD 132.

Carter Moxley has joined the team as Legislative Director. A recent graduate of the University of Texas, with a degree in Government and Corporate Communications, Carter most recently was Director of Operations for Texas Senator Kevin Sparks. Previously, he served on the staff of Speaker of the U.S. House Kevin McCarthy.

Benjamin Reed, Jr. will serve as Legislative Assistant. Last session Ben was an intern for the office of Representative Ryan Guillen. He received a degree in Government with a minor in Communication Studies from the University of Texas.

“Annie is an ideal chief of staff for our district because she not only knows the Capitol and can help our constituents navigate state government when they call asking for help,” Schofield explained, “but also has a deep understanding of the neighborhoods in our district and knows what is important to our neighbors. We’re lucky to have her working on our behalf.”