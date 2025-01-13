Increased Reward Offered in New Mother’s Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1981 murder of Karen Lynn Douglas. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her death is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information in this case is asked to please come forward.

On Jan. 6, 1981, Douglas, 22, was found stabbed to death in her Harris Co. residence after an apparent struggle. Douglas’ mother found the body when she arrived at the residence to pick up her daughter for a doctor’s visit. Douglas was married, had a new baby and stayed at home full-time to care for her child who was in the home when she was murdered. Douglas’ husband was at work at the time of her death. She was last seen alive two hours before her body was found.

In the months before and after Douglas’ death, there were other unsolved home invasions in the area, in which women who were home alone were attacked by someone armed with a knife. It’s believed these crimes were committed by a young, slender white male. It remains unclear if Douglas’ death is linked to those other crimes.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Texas Rangers cold case listed on the DPS website – which provides information on more than 140 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases.

To be eligible for cash rewards for this case, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers of Houston hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website by selecting the victim’s name you have information about.

Call the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243. Your information will be forwarded to the Texas Ranger assigned to this case.

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers rewards are increased up to $6,000 for featured cases in hopes of generating additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next cold case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.