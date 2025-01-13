FREE INCOME-TAX HELP AT FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES  

Fort Bend County Libraries will again host representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), who will provide free income-tax-preparation assistance for low-income taxpayers at several locations in the Fort Bend County library system from February 1 through April 15.

Income-tax forms are not available at the libraries, but the libraries’ computers and printers can be used to download and print out the forms from the IRS website, www.irs.gov, during regular library hours. A library card (which is free) is needed to use the printers, and the cost to print is 10¢ per black-and-white page.

The following information should be brought to the session if possible: a photo ID; Social Security card(s) for self, spouse, and all dependents; last year’s tax return; W-2, 1099s, and any other compensation received in 2024; unemployment compensation statements; and any other documents that are necessary to complete your return.

February’s schedules are as follows:

George Memorial Library , 1001 Golfview, Richmond; Room 2A (Appointment required: 281-342-4455):

Saturdays, February 1, 8, 15, 22 ; 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;

Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, 24 ; 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;

Thursdays, February 6, 13, 20, 27 ; 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Sugar Land Branch Library , 550 Eldridge; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2140):

Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, 24 ; 1:00 to 4:00 pm;

Thursdays, February 6, 13, 20, 27 ; 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Mission Bend Branch Library , 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Meeting Room (Appointment required: 832-471-5900):

Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, 24 ; 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Sienna Branch Library , 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2900):

Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18, 25 ; 1:00 to 4:00 pm;

Fridays, February 7, 14, 21, 28 ; 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Fulshear Branch Library , 6350 GM Library Road (off Texas Heritage Parkway), Multipurpose Room (Appointment required: 346-481-6800):

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, 26 ; 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.

The income-tax-preparation assistance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).