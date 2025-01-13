CenterPoint Energy Foundation accepting applications for its first grant cycle of 2025

Emphasizing commitment to community vitality and education, the Foundation welcomes applications through Feb. 14

Houston – Jan. 13, 2025 – The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is currently accepting applications for its first 2025 grant cycle through Feb. 14.

Funded separately and financially independent from the utility, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation strives to be a catalyst for good in the communities it serves by leveraging everyday opportunities and resources to increase the vibrancy of these communities.

Grants are awarded to eligible nonprofit organizations whose primary business address is in CenterPoint’s service area in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas and has programs that support the Foundation’s giving priorities of community vitality and education. Community vitality includes projects promoting affordable housing, environment and quality of place initiatives. Education grants focus on literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and workforce development programs.

Priority consideration for grant funding is given to programs that serve low-to-moderate income families and under-resourced communities and provide increased access to nonprofit programs and services.

“We are proud of the impact the CenterPoint Energy Foundation continues to have in helping create positive, meaningful change in the communities we’re privileged to serve,” said June Deadrick, Vice President, Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “We remain committed to investing in initiatives enriching the lives of those living and working in communities we currently serve, while building a strong foundation for a brighter tomorrow. We encourage qualified nonprofit organizations who focus on community vitality and education to apply for a grant through Feb. 14.”

In 2024, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded more than $20 million in grants, and CenterPoint employees volunteered more than 55,000 hours. Highlights of the efforts funded in 2024 include:

Evansville Goodwill Excel Center (Indiana): The newly opened Goodwill Excel Center is a free adult charter school providing access to high school classes, postsecondary credentials and additional supportive services to help individuals earn their high school diploma and gain meaningful employment. The Foundation provided an $85,000 grant to support tools and certifications for the participating students to remove barriers to their educational goals. Through the work of the Goodwill Excel Center, the support from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation will remove barriers to career pathways for adult learners.

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota (Minnesota): The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota features exhibits and activities to engage all ages within a safe, inviting and comfortable space. Through a $225,000 grant from the Foundation awarded over three years, the Museum’s pollinator programs and Butterfly House will create engaging opportunities for nature-based play and hands-on learning for children, their grownups and loved ones. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is proud to highlight the vital role of butterflies and pollinators in our ecosystem.

Rebuilding Together Dayton (Ohio): Rebuilding Together Dayton envisions safe homes and communities for everyone by repairing homes, revitalizing communities and helping rebuild lives. The Foundation provided a $75,000 grant to The NeighborCare Program which completes home modification installations and urgent home repairs for senior homeowners in Montgomery County to keep them safe, warm and dry in their homes. The Foundation is proud to support efforts that help community members age in place in safe, comfortable homes.

Boys and Girl Club of Laredo (Texas): The Boys & Girls Club of Laredo hopes to provide a safe place for children to learn and grow as well as hope and opportunity for children within the community. The Foundation awarded $50,000 to support the 2024 Boys & Girls Club of Laredo STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Program which provides interactive learning designed to foster interest in STEM careers through hands-on learning and real-world experiences. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a proud supporter of efforts that inspire the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers in our communities.

For more details on how the CenterPoint Energy Foundation is making a difference in the communities it serves and for information on how to apply for a grant, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

About the CenterPoint Energy Foundation

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where CenterPoint Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. More information about the Foundation can be found at CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.