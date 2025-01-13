2025 RODEOHOUSTON® TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY

WHAT: RODEOHOUSTON Tickets On Sale

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Through AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com View the 2025 RODEOHOUSTON lineup HERE.

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $5 per ticket convenience NRG Stadium Map Upper Level: $25 or $38



HOW TO BUY TICKETS:

Tickets will go on sale in two waves 10 m. and 2 p.m. through AXS Ticketing, at rodeohouston.com. Wave 1 tickets for March 4 – March 13, Wave 2 tickets for March 14 – 23,

The Online Waiting Rooms will open at 9:30 m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2. Customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

A limit of 10 tickets per order will be permitted, but a customer is more than welcome to return to the store to purchase additional tickets.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

If a performance sells out of standard tickets, Rodeo fans can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at com. These tickets will become available around 12 p.m. for Wave 1 performances and around 4:00 p.m. for Wave 2 performances.

The Rodeo’s verified secondary market allows buyers a safe place to purchase their RODEOHOUSTON tickets on the secondary market with the security of knowing tickets purchased at com are valid for entry.

Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 m. Entertainers take the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 m. Entertainers take the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.