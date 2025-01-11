PRINCIPAL CASTING FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR OF & JULIET HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

January 21-26, 2025

THE HOBBY CENTER

WHO: Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center

WHAT: & Juliet

WHEN: January 21 – 26, 2025

Tues – Fri at 7:30pm | Sat at 2 & 7:30pm | Sun at 1:30 & 7:00pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $40. Available online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Call (888) 451-5986 or e-mail houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com .

HOUSTON, TX – Principal casting for the North American tour of Broadway’s hit musical, & Juliet, has been announced. The tour is set to play Houston’s Hobby Center for the Performing Arts January 21-26, 2025 as part of Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center.

The tour will star Original Broadway Cast member Rachel Simone Webb as ‘Juliet’, alongside Paul-Jordan Jansen as ‘Lance,’ Teal Wicks as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nick Drake as ‘May,’ Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Michael Canu as ‘Romeo,’ and Mateus Leite Cardoso as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway and on tour by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& Juliet has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre and will soon launch a UK Tour (July 2024) and German production (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

CONNECT WITH & JULIET

andjulietbroadway.com

Instagram: @ andjulietbway

X: @andjulietbway

Facebook: @ andjulietbway

TikTok: @ andjulietbway

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.