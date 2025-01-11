Houston Arboretum Hosts Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 25th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Event is free and open to the public

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center hosts its annual Arbor Day Celebration where guests can celebrate trees and all the incredible things they do for wildlife. Go on a hike to discover how animals use trees, make some wooden woodland friends, learn how to make nest boxes, and even meet Johnny Appleseed. There will be plenty of tree activities and crafts to enjoy. Crafts will be available while supplies last.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum is hosting Arbor Day Celebration. The event is presented by ExxonMobil with supporting sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak Boulevard and Woodway Drive)

COST: Admission to Arbor Day is free and parking is free for the duration of the event; all are welcome.

MORE: The program will be held rain or shine – please dress for the weather.

For more information about Arbor Day, go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/arbor-day-celebration/ or click here To join the Arboretum and enjoy all the benefits of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org or call 713-681-8433.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.