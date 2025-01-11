District Counseling Programs Among State Winners for Excellence

KATY, TX [January 10, 2025] – Six Katy ISD counseling programs have been recognized as winners of the prestigious Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for the 2024-25 school year! The programs include Bryant, Katy, Morton Ranch, and Robertson elementary schools, along with Morton Ranch and West Memorial junior highs. This achievement reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in supporting students’ social and emotional well-being.

“We are so proud of these programs and counselors for their work, supporting students and staff,” said Latrice Patton, Coordinator of Academic Counseling, College & Career Guidance in Katy ISD. “We have surpassed last year’s recognition with an even greater number of programs acknowledged.”

Katy ISD counseling teams provide services to over 96,000 students districtwide.

The CREST program recognizes school counseling programs that work to continuously improve in all areas, including:

Scope and sequence of program curriculum

Collaboration with stakeholders, including parents and school staff

Planning, response, support, and guidance of program

The program is sponsored by the Texas School Counselor Association, which is a division of the Texas Counseling Association. Visit www.tsca.txca.org to learn more.

Photograph (l-r): Jodi Slaughter, Secondary Counseling Specialist; Latrice Patton, Coordinator for Academic Counseling, College & Career Guidance; and Kelli Price, Elementary Counseling Specialist