Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Jackson Introduce Legislation Designating Fritch Post Office in Honor of Volunteer Fire Chief Zeb Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a bill today designating the United States Post Office located at 107 North Hoyne Avenue in Fritch, Texas as the “Chief Zeb Smith Post Office.” The bill memorializes the service of Fritch’s former Volunteer Fire Chief who tragically passed away as fires engulfed the Panhandle early last year.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Last year, I had the privilege to meet Chief Zeb Smith while he was fighting to stop the wildfires that were sweeping through the Panhandle. Less than 24 hours after, he tragically passed away in the line of duty. His death has left a huge hole in Fritch’s community where he was their chief, brother, and friend. I am proud to be leading legislation to memorialize Chief Smith’s heroic service to his community and to the Lone Star State.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Fire Chief Zeb Smith’s dedication to his community was unyielding, and in the wake of the largest wildfire in Texas history, he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his fellow Texans. I am proud to support this legislation to ensure Chief Smith’s legacy as a brave and selfless firefighter is forever preserved and honored in the Fritch community.”

Rep. Jackson said, “Fire Chief Zeb Smith demonstrated unwavering dedication to his community throughout his life, tragically losing his life in the line of duty. During the devastating wildfires, he displayed extraordinary bravery and courage during the Panhandle’s most dire time of need. I am honored to reintroduce this legislation to name the Fritch Post Office in his memory. This tribute will ensure that Chief Zeb Smith’s legacy lives on, serving as a reminder of his sacrifice and his commitment to his friends and neighbors. Thank you to Chief Zeb Smith’s family and the Panhandle community for supporting the renaming of the post office. I am confident that President Trump will sign this bill into law so the people of Fritch will have the Chief Zeb Smith Post Office as a lasting tribute to his bravery.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in introducing the bill. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced legislation in 2024 following Chief Smith’s passing.

In March of 2024, Sen. Cruz took to the Senate floor to honor Chief Smith’s service to his community of Fritch, Texas. Watch Sen. Cruz’s remarks here.