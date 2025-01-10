Ring in the Year of the snake at Asia Society Texas’ Free Lunar New Year Festival!

LION DANCES, PERFORMANCES, FOOD, AND FREE FAMILY FUN

What: Lunar New Year 2025 at Asia Society Texas

Asia Society Texas (AST) celebrates the Lunar New Year with a FREE all-ages festival! Ring in the Year of the Snake — an elegant symbol of wisdom, intuition, and transformation — with performances, arts and crafts, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia.

The free event includes a variety of fun activities including two lion dances, a Lucky Lunar Mission, food and shopping, and ticketed music and dance performances by Huaxing Arts Group.

Festival event page: https://asiasociety.org/LNY2025

When: Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX, 77004 (in the Museum District)

Admission: Free; registration is required for timed building entry (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 1–4 p.m).

Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. are ticketed: $12 (35% discount for AST members).