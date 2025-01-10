Public assistance needed to locate Ambrocio Orozco

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public to help locate and reunite Ambrocio Orozco with his family. Mr. Orozco is a 70-year-old Hispanic male, who is 5’5”, 130 lbs, with Gray Hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. His family reports that he may have cognitive memory issues.

If you see Mr. Orozco, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 and refer to case number 2501-02717.