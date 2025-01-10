Music Legends and Rising Stars Collide: The 2025 RODEOHOUSTON® Unveils Epic Entertainment Lineup

JAN. 9, 2025 — HOUSTON —The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ is thrilled to release the star entertainer lineup for the 2025 Rodeo season, scheduled for March 4 – March 23. It showcases a diverse lineup that includes a variety of country music, pop, rock, regional Mexican, as well as Christian, R&B and hip-hop.

“Each season, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo aims to bring a strong lineup of artists that reflect our Western roots while still offering an array of music that embraces Houston’s culture,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Nine entertainers will make their debut on the star stage, alongside some Rodeo fan-favorites and hall- of-fame artists, some of which are returning for the first time in over a decade.”

The artists that will light up the star stage for the first time in 2025 include Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Carin León, AJR, Warren Zeiders, Grupo Frontera, Charley Crockett, Zach Top and Post Malone. Among long-time returning Rodeo artists are Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan. The 2025 Rodeo will be Paisley’s 17th performance and Bryan’s 12th.

REBA McENTIRE holds one of the organization’s highest honors as the first woman inducted to RODEOHOUSTON’s Star Trail of Fame in 2007. Her 2025 appearance will mark her 20th performance at the Rodeo and her first time back in 11 years.

In a highly requested appearance, Grupo Frontera will make their debut on Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart, on Sunday, March 16. For the second year, the 2025 lineup features two Latin artists with Carin León also making his debut performance on Sunday, March 9. The Rodeo is also thrilled to bring back fan favorite artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Cody Jinks, Lauren Daigle, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and the Greater Houston area’s very own, Parker McCollum and Bun B. Bun B will bring another group of popular R&B and hip-hop artists to the stage with him again this year for his Birthday Bonanza. Stay tuned for details about who will join his performance on Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger, as March 7 inches closer.

Together, the 20 acts have a total of 67 Academy of Country Music Awards, 51 Country Music Association Awards, 34 American Music Awards, 26 Billboard Music Awards and 10 GRAMMY® Awards and 5 Latin GRAMMY® Awards.

STAR ENTERTAINMENT

The following entertainers will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG Stadium, March 4 –

23.

Tuesday, March 4 – Opening Day, presented by Shell Federal Credit Union REBA McENTIRE Wednesday, March 5 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal Riley Green Thursday, March 6 AJR Friday, March 7 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza Saturday, March 8 Bailey Zimmerman Sunday, March 9 Carin León Monday, March 10 – First Responders Appreciation Day, presented by BP America Brad Paisley Tuesday, March 11 Zach Top Wednesday, March 12 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy Lauren Daigle Thursday, March 13 – Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66 Jon Pardi Friday, March 14 Journey Saturday, March 15 Warren Zeiders Sunday, March 16 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart Grupo Frontera Monday, March 17 Charley Crockett Tuesday, March 18 Post Malone Wednesday, March 19 Old Dominion Thursday, March 20 Cody Jinks Friday, March 21 Parker McCollum Saturday, March 22 Brooks & Dunn Sunday, March 23 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke Bryan

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale at com Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wave 1 tickets go on sale at 10 m. for March 4 – March 13 performances.

Wave 2 tickets go on sale at 2 m. for March 14 – 23 performances.

(The Online Waiting Rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2. Customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased online HERE.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; please allow 48 hours for To access your purchased tickets, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and login with the email used to purchase



About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.