Harris County, TX, January 9, 2025, Today Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement:



“I am so sorry for the loss of Houston Fire Department Captain Aaron Rios, who died last night. With the wildfires still raging in California, we see how vital firefighters are to our communities today more than ever. My condolences go out to his family and his colleagues at the Houston Fire Department,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.