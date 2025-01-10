GARY GINSTLING NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO OF HOUSTON SYMPHONY

HOUSTON, TX – Houston Symphony Board President Barbara J. Burger, on behalf of the Board and Music Director Juraj Valcuha, announced today the appointment of 25-year veteran orchestra leader Gary Ginstling to the position of Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Houston Symphony. In this position, Ginstling will hold the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair and will begin his new post on February 3, 2025. Ginstling succeeds John Mangum, who stepped down from this role at the end of September 2024 to lead the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Ginstling has held several leadership roles at major American orchestras. Most recently, he spent two years at the New York Philharmonic, serving in the roles of executive director and, until July 2024, as president and CEO. Previously, Ginstling served as executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in Washington, DC, from 2017 to 2022, and as CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) from 2013 to 2017. His prior orchestra leadership positions include general manager of The Cleveland Orchestra; director of communications and external affairs of the San Francisco Symphony; and executive director of the Berkeley Symphony.

“Gary’s combination of artistic insight, strategic expertise, and a demonstrated ability to cultivate meaningful relationships make him the ideal person for the job. His track record includes securing record-breaking endowment gifts, expanding audiences, and fostering cultural connections, all of which underscore his exceptional leadership,” stated Burger. “Gary’s ability to drive innovation, combined with his alignment with the Houston Symphony’s strategic pillars positions him to lead the organization boldly into the future.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Gary Ginstling as the Houston Symphony’s new Executive Director and CEO,” remarked Valcuha. “His visionary leadership and deep passion for orchestral music

make him the perfect partner as we shape the future of this extraordinary institution. I look forward to working together to inspire our audiences, champion artistic excellence, and deepen our connection to the Houston community.”

“The Houston Symphony is an orchestra with a rich history and boundless potential for the future in one of America’s most dynamic, diverse and innovative cities. It is an honor to be joining the organization,” said Ginstling. “A successful orchestra requires so many hardworking and passionate people, and I am inspired by the musical leadership of Music Director Juraj Valcuha and Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke, the incredible artistry of the musicians, the passionate board, the dedicated staff and generous donors and patrons. Together we are poised to maximize this potential and help the Houston Symphony define what a thriving 21st century orchestra can be.”

Ginstling’s appointment concludes a broad, nationwide search. The committee was led by Board Chair Janet F. Clark and comprised members of board leadership and members of the orchestra and staff. The Catherine French Group assisted in the recruiting process. “As we searched for our next Executive Director and CEO, our focus was on identifying a proven leader who aligns with the Houston Symphony’s mission and embodies the culture, creativity, and commitment necessary to propel our organization into the future,” stated Clark. “It was important that we find someone that would support the vision of our music director and help lead us in the artistic trajectory of our orchestra. I believe our work together will continue to thrive under Gary’s leadership, as will our culture of close collaboration and communication between musicians and management,” added Principal Timpani Leonardo Soto, who served on the Search Committee as the musician representative.

Ginstling will lead the Houston Symphony in its full complement of 130 annual concerts, extensive community engagement programs that reach over 160,000 people through 600 performances yearly, and award-winning education initiatives. He will oversee an annual operating budget of $40.7 million and direct the efforts of 74 administrative staff members and 90 full-time professional musicians in delivering acclaimed concert, touring, and recording activities, including a reach that spans all 50 U.S. states and over 45 countries through livestreaming. He will also work with The Foundation for Jones Hall to complete the $60 million­ dollar multi-year renovation project of the Symphony’s home, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

Under Ginstling’s leadership at the New York Philharmonic, the organization secured the largest single contribution to its endowment in its history, a $40 million contribution. During his time at the NSO, Ginstling launched Gianandrea Noseda’s tenure as music director­ ushering in a new era of enthusiasm, energetic performances, and critical acclaim-and he oversaw large increases in ticket sales and raised a special $11+ million fund to support Noseda’s work with the orchestra.

Ginstling holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University, a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School, and a Master of Business Administration from The Anderson School at UCLA. Ginstling serves on the Board of the League of American Orchestras, the Advisory Council of the Tianjin Juilliard School, and was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Meadowmount School of Music in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York, a renowned summer music program for string players founded by legendary violin teacher Ivan Galamian.

Elizabeth S. Condie, who has served as interim executive director of the Houston Symphony since September 2024, will return to her role as CFO and will be an essential part of Ginstling’s leadership team. She will work closely with Burger and Ginstling to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Janet Clark and the entire search committee for their dedication and efforts throughout this process, and to our extraordinary CFO, Elizabeth Condie, for stepping into the interim executive director and CEO role. With unwavering dedication, Elizabeth ensured the Symphony’s financial stability while skillfully guiding the senior leadership team toward achieving the objectives of our 2024-25 Season,” said Burger, concluding “we are thrilled to welcome Gary as our next Executive Director and CEO. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Houston Symphony, and we look forward to the incredible opportunities ahead under his leadership.”

About the Houston Symphony

Under the leadership of Music Director Juraj Valcuha, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony continues to inspire and engage diverse audiences in Houston and beyond with exceptional musical performances and enduring community impact. The Symphony held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston on June 21, 1913. Now in its second century as one of America’s premier orchestras, the Houston Symphony is one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas and remains a cultural cornerstone of the region.

With an annual operating budget of $40.7 million, the Symphony presents over 130 concerts each year, making it one of the largest performing arts organizations in Texas. Its reach extends far beyond the concert hall, delivering more than 600 performances annually at schools, community centers, hospitals, and other venues, engaging over 160,000 people throughout Greater Houston.

The Symphony’s innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic-completing its 2020-21 Season with in-person audiences and weekly livestreams-earned national recognition and the ASCAP Foundation’s Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Broadcast/Media Award. Its commitment to innovation continues, with its 2024-25 Season reaching audiences in over 45 countries and all 50 states via livestreaming, making it one of the few American orchestras to sustain such global digital engagement.

Renowned for its artistry, the Symphony has a distinguished recording legacy under prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, and Pentatone. Highlights include a Grammy and ECHO Klassik Award-winning live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck and recent releases such as Jimmy Lopez Bellido’s Aurora and Ad Astra (2022) and Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel (2023).

TheSymphony’s educational impact is equally remarkable, with its Harry and Cora Sue Mach Student Concert Series reaching over 50,000 students annually. Its In Harmony after-school program and partnerships with institutions like the Houston Methodist Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas Children’s Hospital further demonstrate the Symphony’s commitment to fostering community connections and accessibility to the arts.

With a vision centered on artistic excellence, community engagement, and accessibility, the Houston Symphony remains a cultural leader in Houston and a global ambassador for the transformative power of music.

www.houstonsymphony.org

For more information, please contact

Carla Sacks at Sacks & Co., 212.741.1000, carla@sacksco.com .