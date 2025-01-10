FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES AVAILABLE AS WARMING CENTERS

All Fort Bend County Libraries are available as warming centers during regular library hours. Anyone wishing to escape the cold is invited to visit any library and enjoy a warm, safe, and welcoming environment.

Library hours vary by location, so individuals should see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or any of the branch libraries for information.

A library card is not required to enter the building, attend activities, or relax with a magazine or newspaper. Restrooms, water fountains, Internet access, and free WiFi are available at all locations.

Individuals needing transportation assistance are encouraged to contact Fort Bend Transit (281-633-7433) to inquire about the department’s demand-response service – a shared-ride, curb-to-curb bus service provided by Fort Bend County.

 