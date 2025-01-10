Central Fort Bend Chamber 2025 Annual Golf Classic Presented by Frost Bank

ROSENBERG, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host its annual Golf Classic, presented by Frost Bank, on Monday, January 27 at Riverbend Country Club. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:00 AM with complimentary breakfast and shotgun start at 9:00 AM. Upon the conclusion of the tournament, there will be a Lunch and Awards Reception, followed by the Money Ball Drop Sponsored by Sunstate Equipment at 2 PM.

The CFBC Golf Classic aims to raise funds for Central Fort Bend Chamber’s programs and activities. In addition to Frost Bank, some of our Sponsors include: Lunch Sponsor, Kinetic Business by Windstream; Gold Sponsor, Legacy Ford of Rosenberg; and Beverage Cart Sponsors, Finnegan Auto Group and Si Environmental, LLC.

Teams of (4) are $875 for Chamber Members and $1500 for Prospective Members. Individuals are welcome to register as well. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, select beverages, a player gift bag, and more. Prizes will be given to 1st place team, 2nd place team, Closest to the Pin, and Longest Drive. Participants will also have the chance to enter the Launch the Lemon contest where proceeds will support the Chamber’s Lemonade Day program that prepares youth (grades K-8th) for life through a unique entrepreneurial and experiential program infused with life skills, character development, financial and business literacy, career exploration and mentorship.

Join the Central Fort Bend Chamber for an exciting day of golf, food, networking, and fun. For more information on registering a team or becoming a sponsor, please visit www.cfbca.org, email info@cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.