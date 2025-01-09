UHV hosts Super Saturday for student enrollment

The University of Houston-Victoria is hosting a Super Saturday event on Jan. 11 to help students make final preparations for the spring semester.

UHV Super Saturday will be a come-and-go event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. A virtual option is also available for students who are unable to attend the event in person. The event is for current and prospective students to help them finalize their applications, enroll in classes and iron out any other issues before the semester begins on Jan. 21.

“As the spring semester approaches, we want to be sure that incoming students have every opportunity to get their questions answered and get enrolled in their classes,” said Oscar Torres, UHV associate director of enrollment management and new student experience. “Applying to attend college can be an involved process, and we don’t want anyone to be hindered by last-minute needs or paperwork.”

Students who attend Super Saturday will be able to work with representatives from multiple UHV offices, including Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Billing, the four academic colleges, the Student Success Center and Student Housing. Students will be able to get assistance with multiple needs, including registering for classes, filing paperwork, applying for campus housing and more.

In addition to preparing for the semester, tours of campus and the residence halls are available upon request. The event is free and open to any prospective UHV student.

Students who plan to attend the in-person event can register at https://connect.uhv.edu/register/SP25SuperSaturday. To register for the virtual event, students can go to https://connect.uhv.edu/register/SP25VIRTUALSuperSaturday.