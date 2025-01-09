Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting; Investigators Seek Help

Houston – On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m., an adult male was seated in his vehicle in the driveway of a residence located in the 500 block of West Houston in Highlands, East Harris County.

While he was sitting in the vehicle, a dark-colored car with unknown occupants pulled up and opened fire, striking the man. An adult female standing in the front doorway of the residence was also hit by gunfire. Both victims were transported to a local hospital via Life Flight with injuries.

At the time of the shooting, two children, ages 5 and 7, were inside the home but were not injured.

Earlier that day, a vehicle parked in front of the residence had been intentionally set on fire. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to that arson incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division is actively investigating the shooting. Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video and gathering evidence.

We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.