Countdown to Cookies: Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Cookie Program Kicks Off in February

HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 8, 2024)—Houston-area residents will soon have a chance to satisfy

their sweet tooth with their favorite Girl Scout cookies. Yes, it’s that time of the year!

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) is excited to kick off the highly anticipated Girl Scout Cookie Program on Feb. 8. Next month, local Girl Scouts will continue the delicious tradition of becoming cookie entrepreneurs, offering fan-favorite varieties for $6 per box.

GSSJC is staying true to tradition and reintroducing iconic cookie flavors, such as Adventurefuls®, Toast-Yay! ®, Lemonades®, Trefoils®, Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

“Launching into a new Girl Scout cookie season is like opening a door to endless possibilities for our girls and their troops,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC. “Through the cookie program, girls learn essential life skills, develop confidence, and build a foundation for future success.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business and financial literacy program, empowering Girl Scouts as entrepreneurs since 1917. Through the cookie program, Girl Scouts learn invaluable skills such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the program support troop activities like maintaining camp properties and help make Girl Scout experiences accessible to all girls through financial aid to underserved communities.

Quick Cookie Facts

Beginning Feb. 8, Girl Scouts will take orders, promote their sale online, and go door to door. Cookie fanatics can expect to find cookie booths in their communities starting on Feb. 14. The 2025 program runs through March 23.

For more information about Girl Scouts cookies, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.

