Commissioner Lesley Briones Celebrates $67.3 Million in Federal Funding to Bolster Harris County Disaster Recovery 

Funds will support recovery from Hurricane Beryl, Derecho

(Harris County, Texas – January 8, 2025) – Harris County has been awarded $67.3 million in Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funding is part of a $12 billion long-term assistance package for communities across the nation impacted by disasters in 2023 and 2024. The federal dollars will help rebuild homes, develop affordable housing, assist impacted small businesses, and repair critical infrastructure.

Harris County experienced significant damage from two major natural disasters in 2024: the May Derecho, which caused widespread power outages and infrastructure damage, and Hurricane Beryl in July, which brought devastating flooding to millions of residents.

“With the persistent threat of stronger and more frequent storms, we must do everything we can to build a more resilient Harris County. This $67 million in federal funding is a lifeline for our communities. It will help us recover from recent disasters and allow us to build more resilient infrastructure for the future. I am deeply grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for prioritizing disaster survivors. With this support, Harris County will have the resources needed to recover, rebuild, and create safer communities,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones.

CDBG-DR funding is the only federal disaster recovery assistance to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income households and communities, and it can be used to:

· Replace damaged affordable housing and build it back more resiliently.

· Strengthen infrastructure through repairs, upgrades, and activities to increase the resilience of public facilities and infrastructure including roadways, water systems, and utilities.

· Support economic revitalization including support for small businesses, creation of jobs, and assistance for residents.

· Implement disaster mitigation measures to reduce risk of damage from future extreme weather and disaster events.

“Coming together to help people in times of crisis is foundational to our nation. Harris County leaders are committed in sunny days and in times of crisis to maintaining and strengthening our communities. This allocation to Harris County will enable us and our partners to help low-to-moderate income families rebuild and become more resilient,” said Thao Costis, executive director of the Harris County Housing and Community Development.

The Harris County allocation is part of a nearly billion-dollar disaster recovery investment in Texas. Funds were also awarded to the City of Houston and State of Texas.