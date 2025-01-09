CenterPoint Energy continues its resiliency efforts across the 12-county region through its Foundation’s Community Generator Donation Program; Donates backup generator to Waller County Office of Emergency Management

CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating 21 backup generators and other support in designated locations across 12 counties to support community resiliency as part of a $5 million grant from the Foundation

Houston – Jan. 8, 2025 – Today, during a meeting of the Waller County Commissioners Court, CenterPoint Energy leaders announced the donation of a backup generator to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management as part of its Community Generator Donation Program to support local community resiliency. Through this program, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating funds for 21 backup generators at key locations throughout its 12-county Greater Houston region. It is expected that there will be at least one generator or other support for each county.

The company is working in close collaboration with local Offices of Emergency Management (OEMs) and other county and city leaders to identify the appropriate locations for the donated generators to be able to have the greatest impact and local benefit.

The Community Generator Donation Program is part of CenterPoint’s Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI). The backup generators will help provide support for critical community partners during major weather events or other emergencies and will be funded through a $5 million grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation at no cost to customers. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a charitable giving organization focused on strengthening the quality of life in the communities served by the company. The foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

“We are committed to improving resiliency in our local communities and working closely with our community partners to achieve this important goal. Today, we are announcing the donation of backup generation to support our partners in Waller County, and we look forward to sharing other locations for our Community Generator Donation Program with other counties and cities in the weeks and months ahead. These 21 generators are each capable of powering an entire large building and will help make the communities we are proud to serve even more resilient during major storms and other emergency events,” said Lynne Harkel-Rumford, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, CenterPoint.

These backup generators will provide an additional power supply during major storms and other emergency events that cause outages. Facilities that receive the donated backup generators will be able to better serve their communities during outages, acting as hubs for essential services like medical care, cooling stations, water and food distribution, charging stations for critical devices and other services.

Working with Community Partners on Locations

To support local community needs, CenterPoint is working closely with county and city officials and OEMs to identify and select the ideal locations for the donated generators, with local officials ultimately deciding which critical facilities will receive the donations.

“Waller County very much appreciates the generator donation from the Centerpoint Energy Foundation. In emergency management, especially in the Gulf Coast area, resiliency is absolutely vital, and we look forward to continuing to work with CenterPoint to improve that and more going forward,” said Carbett “Trey” Duhon III, Waller County Judge.

Over the next several months, CenterPoint will be coordinating with local community partners to ensure the backup generators are suitable to meet the specific needs of the critical facility they have identified. The goal is to have all generators installed and operational by June 1, 2025, to further resiliency ahead of the 2025 hurricane season.

CenterPoint is working with other county OEMs, and county and city leaders across the Greater Houston region to make similar announcements in the coming weeks and months.

From L to R: Billy Hill, CenterPoint Manager of Government Affairs; Keith Wall, CenterPoint Director of Regulatory Affairs; Justin Beckendorff, Waller County Precinct 4 Commissioner; Lynne Harkel-Rumford, CenterPoint Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Kendric Jones, Waller County Precinct 3 Commissioner; Olivia Criss, CenterPoint Manager of Local Relations; Carbett “Trey” Duhon III, Waller County Judge; Alicia Dixon, CenterPoint Director of Community Relations; Dominic Robinson, CenterPoint Service Area Director of Cypress and Katy Service Centers; Walter Smith, Waller County Precinct 2 Commissioner; Brian Cantrell, Waller County Fire Marshal; and John Amsler, Waller County Precinct 1 Commissioner.

More photos: CNP Digital Asset Mgmt

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.