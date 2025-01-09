Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues Lawsuit Against Pfizer for Knowingly Misrepresenting the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a notice of appeal to continue his lawsuit against Pfizer, Inc., for its unlawful misrepresentations concerning the COVID-19 vaccine after a district court dismissed the case.

In November 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued Pfizer for unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness and safety of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Further, Pfizer conspired with social media platforms to censor criticism and label posts containing truthful information about its vaccine as “misinformation.” In December 2024, a federal district judge dismissed the lawsuit, claiming that the federal government had given Pfizer immunity through the Public Readiness and Emergency Act. Today, Attorney General Paxton filed a notice that we will appeal the ruling and continue fighting to hold Pfizer accountable.

“Pfizer repeatedly and knowingly misrepresented the effectiveness and safety of their COVID-19 vaccine and pressured Americans to take the shot without full knowledge of the risks,” said Attorney General Paxton. “When consumers questioned the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, Pfizer sought to silence them—prioritizing profits over the truth. I will not stop until Pfizer is held accountable for deceptively pushing its COVID-19 vaccine on consumers.”

