Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar to Release Biennial Revenue Estimate

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will present the Biennial Revenue Estimate to the 89th Legislature on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Biennial Revenue Estimate reports the amount of revenue available to spend for the fiscal 2026-27 state budget.

Hegar will host a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the revenue estimate. Members of the media can watch the news conference via Microsoft Teams and submit questions for the Comptroller following the presentation. The Microsoft Teams link featuring the event will remain accessible for replay after the news conference.