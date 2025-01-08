Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2025 is Environmental Issues & What You Can Do.

Amanda Kuhl, Board Member, Citizens’ Environmental Coalition

Stewardship in Our Choices: How Everyday Decisions Shape a Greener World

Sunday, February 23, 6 p.m. central, online

Join Amanda Kuhl, board member of the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, for “Stewardship in Our Choices: How Everyday Decisions Shape a Greener World,” a must-attend talk for anyone who wants to make a difference in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation. This engaging session will reveal how your everyday shopping decisions can contribute to a more sustainable future. Discover the power you hold as a consumer to drive innovation and change, with real-world examples of how collective choices have transformed industries. You’ll learn why sustainability matters and how the rising consumer interest in eco-friendly products is inspiring companies to adopt greener practices. We’ll break down the often-confusing world of sustainability claims and badges, so you can confidently shop according to your values. Additionally, we’ll explore the growing willingness of consumers to spend on sustainable products and how you can balance affordability with environmental impact. You’ll leave with actionable tips on making informed choices, including what to look for in products and how to support companies that prioritize sustainability. By attending this talk, you’ll not only empower yourself but also become part of a collective movement toward a greener world. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stewardship-in-our-choices-how-everyday-decisions-shape-a-greener-world-tickets-1141530982899. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.