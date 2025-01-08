Sen. Cruz, Rep. Norman, Colleagues Introduce Constitutional Amendment to Impose Term Limits for Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms after its enactment.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Term limits are critical to fixing what’s wrong with Washington, D.C. The Founding Fathers envisioned a government of citizen legislators who would serve for a few years and return home, not a government run by a small group of special interests and lifelong, permanently entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington to govern in a manner that is totally unaccountable to the American people. Term limits bring about long-overdue accountability. I urge my colleagues to advance this amendment to the states so that it may be quickly ratified and become a constitutional amendment.”

Rep. Norman said, “Elected office should represent a short-term privilege of public service, not a career choice. Those of us in Congress ought to serve for a reasonable period of time and then return home to live under the laws we enacted. That’s why I’ve proposed a constitutional amendment to establish term limits in the legislative branch, and I am honored that Sen. Cruz has introduced a companion bill over in the Senate. This effort will go a long way to positively impact American politics, and I appreciate Sen. Cruz’s leadership on this important issue.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) in introducing the amendment.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.-5) introduced the amendment in the House of Representatives.

Read the complete text of the amendment here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits in each of the four prior Congresses – in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.