Commissioner Lesley Briones Leads Effort to Mandate Backup Power for HVAC Systems at Assisted Living and Nursing Facilities 

New fire code amendment protects seniors and vulnerable residents during power outages and extreme weather

(Harris County, Texas – January 8, 2025) – Commissioner Lesley Briones, in partnership with Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen, unveiled a transformative update to the Harris County Fire Code, aimed at safeguarding the county’s most vulnerable residents. The new regulation requires assisted living and nursing facilities in unincorporated Harris County to install backup power systems that will ensure critical heating and cooling systems remain operational during emergencies.

This life-saving measure addresses the devastating consequences of prolonged power outages, which have left seniors at risk during extreme weather events like hurricanes and winter storms. Under the amended code, facilities must adopt a secondary power system that kicks in within three hours of power loss.

“Power isn’t just a convenience—it’s survival,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “We know having power can mean the difference between life and death during extreme weather events. With Harris County experiencing stronger and more frequent storms, we must do all we can to protect the vulnerable residents in care at these facilities during prolonged outages. I am grateful for the partnership with Chief Christensen and her team to implement clear guidelines and offer robust support to strengthen these facilities.”

Prioritizing Our Seniors

In Winter Storm Uri, 10% of nursing homes and nearly 33% of assisted living facilities in Texas lost power, resulting in over 100 senior deaths statewide due to hypothermia.

During Hurricane Beryl, 14 nursing homes and 30 assisted living facilities in Harris County were without power for several days. The lack of power coupled with extreme heat contributed to the death of at least one assisted living facility resident.

Without reliable backup systems, these facilities cannot provide essential services during emergency weather events, including maintaining safe temperatures, powering medical equipment, or ensuring emergency communication.

Amended Fire Code Advances Safety

The updated Fire Code, effective January 1, 2025, mandates assisted living and nursing facilities in unincorporated Harris County adopt secondary power systems capable of maintaining essential services such as:

Heating and cooling to prevent temperature-related health risks.

Emergency communication systems for rapid response.

Power for medical equipment essential to life support.

Secure evacuation measures through powered doors and elevators.

Facilities have until January 1, 2026, to comply with these requirements, providing sufficient time to effectively prepare and implement these changes.

“As County Fire Marshal, my mission is to protect lives and property. Recent power outages have underscored the need for reliable power in care facilities, which are vital for continued operation of essential life safety systems,” said Chief Laurie Christensen. “With Harris County’s new fire code standards, we ensure that these life-sustaining technologies remain operational. We are committed to the safety and compliance of these facilities.”

“As advocates for the residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the Ombudsman Program thanks Commissioner Lesley Briones, Chief Laurie Christensen and all of the Harris County staff for their incredible work on this vital issue,” said Greg Shelley, manager of the Harris County Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at UTHealth Houston. “We applaud our Harris County officials for taking such positive actions to help prevent future harm to the residents of the long-term care facilities during and following extreme weather events and other potential power outages.”

Supporting Compliance and Public Awareness

Harris County is committed to supporting facilities through the transition. For more information on the Fire Code updates and guidance on compliance, visit the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office website, or email FMOSupport@fmo.hctx.net.