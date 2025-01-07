TWC Announces 2025 Texas Conference for Employers Schedule

Events focus on employment information and resources to Texas employers

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has announced the dates and locations for the 2025 Texas Conference for Employers (TCE) series, kicking off in January. Sponsored by TWC’s Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers, the TCE series provides businesses with a wealth of resources. Attendees can learn about the latest employment laws, earn education credits, network with their peers, and speak with employment attorneys. The TCE offers practical, up-to-date information to help Texas businesses thrive and effectively manage their employees.

“When employers have the employment tools they need to succeed, they are better positioned to create new jobs, grow their business, and fuel the Texas economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “I encourage anyone who works with business operations and hiring to attend a Texas Conference for Employers to access critical employment law information from expert attorneys without legal jargon.”

Employers are encouraged to attend annually to stay up to date on the latest legal issues related to operating a business in Texas. The conference is tailored for a wide range of professionals, including small business owners, HR specialists, and payroll managers. Topics covered are chosen based on the questions TWC receives from Texas employers, ensuring the information is relevant and timely.

Events are scheduled through Sept. 2025, with the first conference held in Lake Jackson on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. To view the list of confirmed locations and register, visit the TWC Texas Conference for Employers webpage.

Seminar topics generally include:

Texas employment law and hiring legally

Federal and Texas wage and hour law

Unemployment claims and appeals

Independent contractors

Employee policy handbooks

Drug testing

Workplace privacy issues

Background checks and social media

The Society for Human Resource Management Texas State Council (Texas SHRM) co-sponsors the Texas Conference for Employers and offers professional development credits. Attorneys may receive up to 6 hours of Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) credit if they attend the entire conference. Certified public accountants can earn continuing education credit, while other conference participants may qualify for general professional credit.

*More dates and locations may be added.

The Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers website offers additional information about resources available to Texas employers.