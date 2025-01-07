Sen. Cruz Votes to Certify President Donald J. Trump’s Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after voting to certify the results of the 2024 Presidential election:

“I was proud to vote to certify the results of the 2024 election, confirming President Trump’s decisive victory—a resounding mandate for change from the American people. As Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I look forward to working hand-in-hand with President Trump to advance bold policies that strengthen our economy, create jobs, and secure America’s future. Together, we’ll deliver on this mandate for Texans and American people. Let’s get to work!”