Katy ISD Hosts Area Districts, Agencies for Intensive Incident Review of Uvalde School Shooting

KATY, ISD (January 6, 2025) – Reflecting Katy ISD’s commitment to safety for students, staff, and visitors, the district today hosted the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for a comprehensive, critical incident review of the tragic May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

More than 230 participants, including Katy ISD police officers, crisis management teams, and representatives from local and county emergency response agencies, including city and county law enforcement and hospitals, convened at the district’s Merrell Center to gain insights from the DOJ’s report, Lessons Learned from the Critical Incident Review: Active Shooter Robb Elementary. The intensive examination was initiated following the events of the devastating mass school shooting.

Katy ISD’s Superintendent Ken Gregorski thanked attendees for their dedication to school safety and expressed support for collaborating around best practices aimed at keeping students, staff, and schools safe.

“The tragedy at Robb Elementary serves as a solemn reminder of the immense responsibility we share to protect our schools and communities,” Dr. Gregorski said. “Your presence and commitment to safeguarding schools and communities is deeply appreciated.”

The review was led by Nazmia Comrie, a senior program specialist with the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and James Golden, a policing consultant with more than 40 years of service in law enforcement. It included a timeline of the incident, observations, and recommendations for those working in tactical command, school safety, emergency management, and public communication.

On May 24, 2022, an active shooter took the lives of 19 children and two school staff, injuring 17 others at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. At the request of Uvalde’s city leadership, the U.S. DOJ established the Critical Incident Review to conduct an independent after-action review of the mass casualty event and provide recommendations. More information about the Department of Justice’s Uvalde findings can be found on the DOJ’s COPs website.

As part of Katy ISD’s continuous improvement protocols for school safety, district police and crisis management teams collaborate with external law enforcement partners to routinely train and prepare for known and unknown scenarios and threats. The district prides itself on these ongoing partnerships and its community’s unwavering support of school safety. Currently exceeding state-mandated standards, every Katy ISD campus is staffed with armed police officers and/or security guards, equipped with integrated alert systems, 24/7 surveillance, and regularly conduct safety drills. Designated staff at each school train extensively on the latest mental health supports and crisis mitigation. To further enhance security, Katy ISD police work alongside contracted K9 police units trained in narcotics and weapons detection to conduct random inspections at secondary campuses.

