Harris County Public Health Awards $1 Million in Capacity-Building Grants to Empower Local Nonprofits

Capacity Strengthening Program grants help smaller organizations to address positive health outcomes

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is thrilled to announce the recipients of its new Capacity Strengthening Program (CSP) grants. The grants aim to empower community-based organizations (CBOs) to enhance their impact on health equity and address social determinants of health, which are non-medical factors that influence health outcomes.

CSP prioritizes smaller organizations with fewer than 25 paid employees and limited resources, providing them with tailored assistance to support sustainable growth. Selected organizations will receive:

Up to $100,000 in funding over a 16-month period, contingent on full participation in the program and the successful implementation of a customized capacity-strengthening plan;

A curriculum of peer learning, networking, and training opportunities in organizational development; and

Access to personalized technical assistance and training to support their capacity-strengthening goals.

Grant Recipients

Following a rigorous selection process, HCPH awarded CSP grants to 10 organizations from a competitive pool of applicants across Harris County. Each grantee demonstrated a strong commitment to community health and met specific eligibility criteria.

African American Male Wellness Initiative

BridgeYear

Can Do Houston

Center for Civic & Public Policy Improvement

Christ Clinic

Epiphany Community Health Outreach Services (ECHOS)

Gustavia Pearls Women’s Outreach

Institute of Spirituality and Health

Texas Federation of the People Foundation

The Arc of Harris County

These grants aim to enhance the operational capacity of these organizations, enabling them to address critical health challenges and make a greater impact in their communities.

Technical Assistance Partnership

HCPH has partnered with VESTEDin™ Consulting Group, LLC as the technical assistance provider for the program. VESTEDin™ will offer comprehensive support through a human-centered organizational development approach, tailored to meet the unique needs of each participating CBO.

Led by founder Bridget Y. Samuel, with team members Kelli King-Jackson and María A. Fernández , VESTEDin™ brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and capacity strengthening. Their expertise will guide these organizations toward sustainable growth and enhanced community impact.

This collaboration reflects HCPH’s commitment to equipping local organizations with the tools and expertise to thrive.

Capacity-Building Framework

The capacity-strengthening framework led by VESTEDin™ includes key components designed to support each organization’s growth and development:

Capacity Strengthening Assessments and Plan Development: Customized plans based on assessments to identify strengths and areas for growth.

Customized plans based on assessments to identify strengths and areas for growth. Leadership Development and Sustainability Mentorship: Guidance on leadership skills and strategies for long-term sustainability.

Guidance on leadership skills and strategies for long-term sustainability. One-on-One Coaching: Personalized coaching to address unique organizational challenges.

Personalized coaching to address unique organizational challenges. Experiential Workshops: Interactive workshops covering topics such as artificial intelligence, grant writing, and engaging with funders.

Interactive workshops covering topics such as artificial intelligence, grant writing, and engaging with funders. Peer Learning Sessions: Opportunities for cohort members to share best practices and lessons learned.

Opportunities for cohort members to share best practices and lessons learned. Resource Learning Portal: Access to a comprehensive online platform with tools, templates, and educational resources.

For more information about HCPH’s Capacity Strengthening Program, visit www.hcphtx.org/csp.

