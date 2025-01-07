GET FAFSA APPLICATION ASSISTANCE AT GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present, “FAFSA 101: Unlocking College Financial Aid,” on Saturday, January 11, from 10:00 to 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is the first step toward receiving federal or state financial aid for college. College-bound high-school students and their parents are encouraged to attend this informative presentation on completing the FAFSA application before the priority deadline closes on February 15.

Kathy Rose, Executive Director of the CollegeCommunityCareer nonprofit organization in Sugar Land, will provide an overview of the FAFSA-application process, including how to apply and what to expect when applying. Learn about what types of information will be needed to complete the application, and how to avoid common mistakes. She will also discuss the TASFA (Texas Application for State Financial Aid), and the process to go about applying for this financial aid.

Worksheets for the FAFSA can be downloaded from FAFSA’s webpage, http://www.fafsa.ed.gov.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-341-2604, or by visiting the library.